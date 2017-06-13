New downtown Baton Rouge office building put on hold amid cost concerns

(File photo)

Plans for a new four-story office building downtown at the intersection of North and Sixth streets have been shelved for now, after bids for the project—which was to have been a joint venture of the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors and Louisiana Associated General Contractors—came in significantly over budget.

The two entities decided to team up on the project last year and began clearing land for the 28,000-square-foot building in December.

As originally envisioned, LAGC would donate the land—a vacant parcel adjacent to the organization’s existing downtown headquarters building—and LSLBC was to develop the building, which the two organizations would share.

But the three bids submitted earlier this year in an invitation-only bid process came in nearly 50% higher than the $6.5 million originally budgeted for the project, according to LAGC CEO Ken Naquin.

