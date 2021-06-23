New college graduates are getting career advice from TikTok

To the casual observer, TikTok is an app known for animal videos, choreographed dances or those weeks in January when everyone was inexplicably performing sea shanties.

Click on #HRTikTok, #careeradvice or even #recruitersbelike, however, and a universe of career advice—from “How to quit like a pro” to “3 things you never wanna say in an interview” to “Stop saying I’m sorry in the workplace!!”—awaits.

Guidance ranges from practical to aspirational, delivered in under a minute and accompanied by colorful on-screen text, audio clips and occasional dance moves.

Much of the advice is geared toward the older members of Gen Z—the generation born roughly between 1997 and 2015 and the one most closely associated with the platform, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Many of those delivering the straight-to-camera wisdom are 20- or early-30-somethings themselves who say they are bridging the staid world of career counseling and an environment where anxious early-career job seekers feel more at ease.

Companies are beginning to look to TikTok for entry-level talent, too. HBO promoted a summer internship through the platform last year with the hashtag #HBOMaxsummerintern. TikTok plans to launch TikTok Resumes, a pilot where candidates and brands can find each other through an external website, this month. Read the full story.