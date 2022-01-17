New Chinese lockdowns further threaten global supply chain 

Companies are bracing for another round of potentially debilitating supply chain disruptions as China, home to about one-third of global manufacturing, imposes sweeping lockdowns in an attempt to keep the omicron variant at bay, according to The New York Times.

The country’s zero-tolerance policy for COVID outbreaks has manufacturers—already on edge from spending the past two years dealing with crippling supply chain woes—worried about another round of shutdowns at Chinese factories and ports. Additional disruptions to the global supply chain would come at a particularly fraught moment for companies, which are struggling with rising prices for raw materials and shipping along with extended delivery times and worker shortages.

So far, the effects of the lockdowns on Chinese factory production and deliveries have been limited, but analysts warn that many industries could face disruptions in the flow of goods as China tries to stamp out any coronavirus infections ahead of the Winter Olympics, which will be held in Beijing next month. Read the full story.