New charter school to open in Harveston in 2023

A new K-12 charter school, Great Hearts, will open its doors in August 2023 in the Harveston development on Bluebonnet.

New Schools for Baton Rouge, which recruited Great Hearts, a Texas-based school with a focus on liberal arts education, filed a $12 million permit for the first phase of the charter school on Thursday.

The first phase of construction, which already began, is for a kindergarten through eighth-grade building, says Sarah Turner, executive director of facilities for New Schools, and is set to be completed by May 2023.

The school, which will include a two-story, 78,000 square-foot building, is chartered for 1,400 students, Turner says. The school will be in Harveston, but will provide transport to the campus with a goal of enrolling students from all over Baton Rouge.

Great Hearts was narrowly approved by the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board in summer 2021, and Mike Wampold, developer of Harveston, had been in talks with Great Hearts for two years, he told Daily Report in June.

Wampold received Metro Council approval in 2019 to create an economic development district that will use 2% of any new sales taxes generated within the commercial district to help cover the cost of developing the K-12 charter school, as well as a retail center, multifamily and commercial space, church, sheriff’s substation and fire station.

Great Hearts currently operates over 30 schools in Texas and Arizona.