New Capital Area Craft Trail brings local breweries, distilleries and customers together

The Capital Region is home to many small breweries and distilleries that provide locally made spirits, ales, beers and more. Recently, nine of these boozy businesses came together to bring in more customers and to build relationships within the brewery and distillery world.

Known as the Capital Area Craft Trail, the scavenger hunt-like collaboration was spearheaded by Ron Dunham, owner of Le Chien Brewing Company in Denham Springs. The trail encourages customers to stop at Le Chien along with eight other destinations in Baton Rouge, Gonzales and St. Gabriel.

Those up for the challenge can pick up a free “passport” at any of the participating breweries or print out a passport from the Capital Area Craft Trail’s website. One drink purchase will get you a stamp on your passport, and stamps do not have to be collected in any order.

Dunham says the trail was started to help breweries and distilleries in the area.

“It’s something that had kind of been on my mind since last year,” Dunham says. “I was first thinking, ‘What can we do collectively as a group of breweries to do something that gets people to the different breweries?’ The people of St. Gabriel don’t always venture over to Denham Springs, where I’m at, and the people of Denham Springs don’t venture over to Gonzalez or St. Gabriel very often.” Read the full story from 225 magazine.