New Baton Rouge bridge over Mississippi River years from groundbreaking

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.

Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

Engineers studying the feasibility of a new bridge across the Mississippi River south of Baton Rouge are making progress, but the project is still years away from a groundbreaking, much less completion.