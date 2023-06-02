Nearly one in five Louisiana homeowners has had their insurance policy canceled 

Nearly one-fifth of homeowners insurance policyholders surveyed in Louisiana said their provider canceled their policy, LSU researchers found, leaving them struggling to obtain coverage amid rising premiums.

As The Daily Advertiser reports, the 2023 Louisiana Survey, conducted by LSU, found that 17% of homeowners policyholders surveyed had their coverage canceled by their provider, and 19% of state residents tried to get a policy last year. More than half of them, or 11%, had trouble getting one.

Louisiana’s property insurance landscape was thrown into crisis after several devastating hurricanes in 2020 and 2021. Hurricanes Laura and Ida alone combined for 800,000 Louisiana insurance claims totaling $22 billion. As a result, eight insurance companies failed and others stopped writing new policies for properties south of Interstate 10. Read the full rundown.