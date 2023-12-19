Natural gas pipeline construction is booming  

More than 20 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas pipeline capacity is under construction, partially completed, or approved to deliver natural gas to five U.S. LNG export terminals, reports LNG Industry.

About 13.5 billion cubic feet per day of that capacity is currently under construction, and each new LNG terminal—Plaquemines LNG in Louisiana and Golden Pass, Port Arthur, Corpus Christi Stage III, and Rio Grande in Texas—has one or more pipelines being developed.

In Louisiana, Venture Global Gator Express is constructing two pipelines, each with approximately 2 billion cubic feet per day of capacity, to deliver natural gas from pipeline interconnections to the Plaquemines LNG export terminal 20 miles south of New Orleans. Phase 1 of the project includes a 15-mile pipeline, and Phase 2 includes a 12-mile pipeline.

Additionally, Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company plans to construct a 13-mile pipeline with capacity of 1.1 billion cubic feet per day to deliver natural gas to the same terminal from a Southern Natural Gas Company interconnection in Mississippi. Read more.

