Mortgage rates see largest jump in 35 years 

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates had their biggest one-week jump in 35 years with the Federal Reserve this week raising its key rate by three-quarters of a point in a bid to tame high inflation.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported today that the 30-year rate climbed from 5.23% last week to 5.78% this week, the highest it has been since November 2008 during the housing crisis.

Wednesday’s rate hike by the Fed was its largest in a single action since 1994.

The brisk jump in rates, along with a sharp increase in home prices, has been pushing potential homebuyers out of the market. Mortgage applications are down more than 15% from last year and refinancings are down more than 70%, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Those figures are likely to worsen with more Fed rate increases a near certainty.