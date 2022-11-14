Morning habits that will make you more productive throughout the day

Would you like to get a jump-start on your day and keep yourself in a high state of productivity all day, every day? Before you start your work routine at your normal earthly time, consider this: Many of the world’s most successful founders and CEOs have an edge because they’re starting their day at a time when the rest of us are still asleep, Inc. reports.

Many of these leaders start their day at 4 a.m., but if that’s not your cup of tea, here are five other research-backed ways to jump-start your workday and accomplish more before you log off for the evening:

Meditate. Leading-edge brain research shows what monks have long known—that meditation calms the mind and cultivates focus. Get insight and learn something new. Gain insight into the world around you by spending some time every morning reading the news, reading a book, or listening to a podcast. As psychologist Dacher Keltner has found, within organizations, the most powerful people are those who take the time to listen to and learn from others Have a productive “opening work ritual.” Once you’re done meditating, taking care of your bodily needs, eating a healthy breakfast, and learning something new, your opening ritual is a time to map out the first 30 to 60 minutes of your workday. Avoid early morning distractions, like email. Chances are you’ll get sucked into a whirlpool of others’ needs and “urgent” requests, and never get to your sacred, opening ritual. Drop the morning meeting. Your productive morning state of flow can often be derailed by having to attend unimportant or redundant meetings that could easily be rescheduled for noon or later.

Read the full story, which includes more details on how to make these tricks work for your workday (subscription).