More than 600 Baton Rouge students seeking BRAC-backed internships

More than 600 Baton Rouge students have been vetted, approved and are now waiting to be matched with local businesses for internships during the next school year.

That’s according to Tonnisha Ellis, policy and research project manager for BRAC. The internship program—matching local high schoolers with companies looking for workers—is part of the Talent Action Collaborative, a partnership between BRAC and East Baton Rouge Parish Schools designed to align K-12 education with the needs of business and industry.

“Baton Rouge-area businesses that want to be in the region in the next 10 years, they need to know that (these high school students) are their workforce,” Ellis says.

The collaborative specifically focuses on five high-demand industries—health care, technology, construction and manufacturing, automotive, transportation and logistics, and liberal arts and management.

While 125 students were matched with internships this school year at 85 area companies as a sort of pilot run for the program, Ellis stresses that more local businesses will have to come on board for the program to succeed in the future.

“We have 85 businesses right now—but we have more than 600 students that need placement,” Ellis says.

Baton Rouge General is one of the largest companies participating in the program and hosted 20 student interns this year.

BRG CEO Edgardo Tenreiro says he saw a similar program being run in Greenville, South Carolina, during BRAC’s Regional Benchmarking Workshop last year, but that program served only about 30 students. Local leaders are envisioning a wider impact for the Capital Region initiative, with BRAC setting a goal of placing 1,000 students into internships.

“It’s unique in the nation what we were trying to attempt here, but it’s the right thing to do and the benefits to the community would be enormous,” Tenreiro says. “I think this could be a model for other communities.”