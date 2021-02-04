MMR Constructors, Helix Aviation Academy join Aviation Business Park

Enplanements at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport might be down to half their 2019 levels, but airport officials say the facility’s real estate operation—namely, its Aviation Business Park—hasn’t missed a beat in terms of activity.

For starters, MMR Constructors in January signed an initial 10-year lease, with two five-year renewal options, on a 40,000-square-foot hangar in the business park. The new tenant is expected to create five direct jobs, invest some $600,000 in facility improvements and generate an additional $192,000 in annual revenue for the airport.

Also joining the business park is Helix Aviation Academy, a charter school that will operate from the 24,000-square-foot space that used to be the airport’s multiplex. The school—which specializes in aviation education, including flight, aeronautical engineering, aircraft technology and cyber technology—will open in August with an inaugural sixth-grade class, adding more grades each year until it’s able to offer a full K-12 experience by fall 2027.

“Right now, the aviation industry has a critical shortage of pilots, mechanics, air traffic controllers and aerospace engineers, and we’re looking for ways to address that next pipeline of aviation professionals who can fill these positions,” says airport director Mike Edwards. “Helix offers some exciting possibilities for us.”

To date, Aviation Business Park has approximately 50 tenants and more than 100 lease agreements, given that some tenants have multiple leases in place.

Despite COVID-19, Edwards says the business park hasn’t lost any tenants over the past year. But that doesn’t mean officials aren’t looking for more; after all, roughly 75% of the airport’s annual operating budget is derived from lease agreements, which raked in some $9 million last year.

It’s helped offset some of the revenue losses coming from airlines, which have seen their passenger counts cut in half compared to the same time last year.

“Having that diversified revenue stream has really helped us weather this downturn,” Edwards says, noting the airport still has several hundred acres of undeveloped property available for lease, with rates ranging from $0.19 per square foot to $0.24 per square foot.

Looking ahead, Edwards sees promise in the North Airpark Development Road Utility Corridor, an undeveloped 80-acre LED Certified Site that’s ultimately envisioned as a transportation and logistics hub for the Capital Region. It has secured letters of intent from a couple of private developers who plan to build hangars on the site, though Edwards declined to disclose the names of the developers.

Among other developments at the business park:

• Fixed-base operator Williams Jet Center is now under construction;

• The airport’s other two existing FBOs—Signature Flight Support and BTR Jet Center—have each made multimillion-dollar investments in hangar improvements, with BTR Jet about to break ground on a second hangar;

• Runway safety upgrades, part of a plan to realign Plank Road, are underway.