Mimosa Handcrafted moves to new Mid City location

Mimosa Handcrafted has outgrown its first storefront, The Mimosa Shoppette. The jewelry brand is making a small move to a new spot in the same building as Red Stick Reads near the intersection of South Eugene and Government streets, just 20 feet or so away from its original location.

With a new space comes a new name: The Mimosa Shoppe. This new Mid City storefront has 410 additional square feet compared to the first location to help shoppers browse comfortably. Along with the extra room, more items will be available in gold and silver along with the brand’s signature bronze pieces.

The Mimosa Shoppe opened quietly on Tuesday, Nov. 1, but will hold a grand opening from Friday, Nov. 11, through Sunday, Nov. 13. Customers are welcome to come see the new space, try on jewelry pieces and take advantage of special deals, which will also run online. Goodie bags, sweets and beverages will also be available at the in-person event.

Madeline Ellis, founder of Mimosa Handcrafted, says the former location was a way for her and her team to try out a retail space without committing to a larger storefront. While it allowed them to get experience operating a store, she says they simply outgrew their space.

