MidCity Makers Market shifts from monthly to quarterly event

MidCity Makers Market organizers have decided to hold the event quarterly rather than monthly.

The change will happen after next Friday’s event at Circa 1857. The next two markets are planned for Oct. 15 and Dec. 17.

The market launched in 2016 to help local artists gain a larger platform, says Justin Lemoine, past president of the Mid City Merchants association and one of the Mid City market’s founders. But in the years since, makers have gained far more bricks-and-mortar opportunities to showcase their wares, he says.

“It felt like an appropriate time to take a step back,” Lemoine says.

Along with shifting to a quarterly schedule, organizers want to change the market experience. Exactly what that will look like hasn’t yet been decided, but it could include more demonstrations and hands-on learning opportunities, he says.

“We’re going to work with all of the makers that have been members for the last six years and find out what it is we can do to make it a better experience and propel their art forward,” Lemoine says.