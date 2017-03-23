Mid City developers bring modular homes to Baton Rouge

A first-of-its kind modular home is on the market in Mid City, an area where you might not typically expect to find prefabricated housing.

But developers Jak Kunstler and Susannah Bing hope it will be the first of many modular homes in Baton Rouge that could prove to be a solution to a housing shortage in older neighborhoods.

“We’re in a housing crisis,” says Bing, a former executive with the East Baton Rouge Redevelopment Authority, who teamed up with Kunstler two years ago to launch Louisiana Purchase Real Estate and Development. “There are people moving to Baton Rouge who want the nightlife, restaurants and activity that are closer to downtown, yet there are very few houses that are available or in good condition and they are priced out of that market. We see this as a tool to provide new housing in older neighborhoods, whether that is market rate or affordable.”

