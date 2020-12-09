Michael Boudreaux partners in Peter Sclafani’s new concept in former Rum House space

As they prepare to launch their new concept in the former Rum House space on Perkins Road, Baton Rouge chef Peter Sclafani and business partner Kiva Guidroz have added another partner to their team: Michael Boudreaux, managing partner at the struggling Juban’s Restaurant Group.

Through the partnership, Boudreaux—who brings more than 24 years of experience in owning, opening and managing restaurants—will take the lead in opening the yet-to-be-named concept in early 2021.

Meanwhile, Boudreaux will still maintain co-ownership with his father-in-law, Kenny Juban, of Juban’s Creole Restaurant and Adrian’s, both of which are temporarily closed and facing major uncertainty, as well as Christina’s, which is currently up for sale. (Several months ago, the restaurant group sold its other concept, Beausoleil, to City Group Hospitality.)

For Sclafani, forming a partnership with Boudreaux brings on the potential of acquiring a few more restaurants, if the timing is right. Though Sclafani says “it’s too early to say” whether he plans to acquire any of Boudreaux’s restaurants and no such plans are in the works, he admits it’s a possibility the two have discussed. However, he says he’s exploring “unique opportunities with other restaurants that may be on the market in Baton Rouge.”

“As we grow, Michael wants to grow with us,” Sclafani says. “For now, he’s just going to be a partner in the former Rum House location, but we hope that over time, he’ll join the rest of the group.”

Through his Making Raving Fans Hospitality Group, Sclafani wants to amass a portfolio of 10 restaurants. He’s on track to have full or partial ownership of six—the two Baton Rouge Portobello’s Grill restaurants, the Portobello’s in Plaquemine, the P-Beau’s in Denham Springs, Phil’s Oyster Bar in Baton Rouge and the Rum House space.

While Sclafani and Boudreaux have known each other for years, they say their relationship has tightened over the past decade, with the two serving on the Louisiana Restaurant Association Board of Directors. Sclafani currently serves as chairman, and Boudreaux will be chairman in 2022.

“We’ve always talked about working together, even when Peter was at Ruffino’s,” Boudreaux says in a prepared statement. “It’s one of those pie in the sky ideas. Well, what better time than in 2020 to say, ‘Let’s go for it.'”

In the meantime, Making Raving Fans Hospitality Group is working on a name for the new restaurant, which is expected to be released within the next week. A new menu is also being orchestrated by chef de cuisine Jourdan Fulbright, an alumna of Cocha and Rocca who has been with the group since the reopening of Portobello’s Bocage, where she’s being replaced by Frederick Terluin.