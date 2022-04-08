Metro Council will introduce resolution backing $500M dedication for new bridge

The Metro Council will introduce a resolution at its Wednesday meeting in support of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ proposal for dedicating $500 million in one-time spending for construction of a new Mississippi River bridge.

Securing the $500 million will facilitate the fastest possible timetable for construction and aid in attracting a private partner and entering the design-build process, the resolution states.

Addressing the daily congestion at the current bridge should not be viewed as just a Capital Region priority, the resolution continues, but a statewide and national priority.

The document goes on to cite data that includes Baton Rouge-area drivers spending 60 hours in congestion a year, losing $1 billion a year in lost time and wasted fuel, and that the area’s congestion ranks fourth worst in the U.S., despite being the 66th-largest metro in the country.

“The cost of inaction is far greater for Louisiana commuters, interstate commerce, and future economic development in terms of time and maintenance than finally addressing the lack of infrastructure funding,” the resolution states.

However, the dedication of $500 million in spending has faced some pushback from lawmakers who are wary of committing such a large sum to a project that doesn’t yet have a location and remains several years away.

The Metro Council resolution will be introduced by Council members Rowdy Gaudet, Carolyn Coleman, and Laurie Adams, along with Mayor Sharon Weston Broome.