Metro Council to take up deferred $200M Harveston bond issue

The East Baton Rouge Metro Council is set to take up a proposal to allow the Harveston Economic Development District to issue up to $200 million in bonds to be paid for by future sales tax collections within the district.

The bonds, backed by 2% of what would be the local sales tax and 2% of the state sales tax, would kick-start construction of infrastructure and public assets for a mixed-use development that’s “going to be unlike anything we’ve seen in Baton Rouge,” says Metro Council member Rowdy Gaudet, who authored the proposal.

“It’s going to help to advance what’s going to be a really unique asset for Baton Rouge,” he says, when asked why tax dollars should back the development at Nicholson Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard.

Construction has begun on Great Hearts, a liberal arts-focused charter school planned for the development that anticipates having 1,400 students in grades K-12. The Texas-based operator runs more than 30 schools in Arizona and Texas. Discussions for the site also include public safety housing for law enforcement and fire, Gaudet says.

Gaudet has twice deferred his proposal to give city-parish officials and other council members more time to review it.

Wednesday’s council agenda also includes Cleve Dunn’s item to begin the process of possibly removing Andy Dotson as parish attorney, due to the “loss of confidence in his ability” following the botched rollout of Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s stormwater utility district funding proposal. Laurie Adams has introduced a proposal that could lead to repealing the district concept, which the council approved in September.

“There’s just a cloud hanging over the stormwater district,” Adams says. “We need to wipe the slate clean and start over.”

The council meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall.