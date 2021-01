We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

The Metro Council on Wednesday will decide whether to rezone a portion of Millennial Park to allow for alcohol sales amid major backlash from nearby residents, who complain of loud noise, a lack of parking and generally poor management at the shipping container retail and restaurant park.