Metro Council nixes measure to fund, hire executive search firm for new Baton Rouge airport director

Metro Council member Barbara Freiberg’s hard-fought battle to conduct a national search for a new airport director hit a major snag Wednesday evening, when the Metro Council voted not to approve $34,000 to hire a consulting firm to facilitate the search.

Freiberg, who sits on a seven-member airport director search committee that she pushed the council to create last year, had sponsored two measures.

One would have approved spending $34,000 in self-generated airport funds to hire ADK Consulting, a national firm that specializes in aviation executive searches. The other measure would have approved a contract with ADK.

