Metro Council considering oversight for Council on Aging

Councilmen Buddy Amoroso and Dwight Hudson say they will push for Metro Council oversight of the Council on Aging. (File photo)

Two Metro Council members will push for oversight measures for the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging, a nonprofit with questions swirling about its election activities that will soon receive a dedicated funding stream from local taxpayers.

Councilmembers Dwight Hudson and Buddy Amoroso, both Republicans, plan to add provisions to the cooperative endeavor agreement between the city-parish and Council on Aging in early February.

“I would like to be able to fix some of the things I feel are inequities in the Council on Aging,” Amoroso says.

If approved, the measures would force the COA to observe the open meetings law and maintain video archives of its meetings; they would also require the board and executive staff to attend ethics training yearly. Their plan would also give the Metro Council greater oversight, including the authority to approve or reject the Council on Aging’s board members, as well as a requirement that the nonprofit submit regular financial reports to the Metro Council.

