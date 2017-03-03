Metro Council appears poised to place mental health center tax on October ballot

File photo

Metro Council members are resurrecting a recently-defeated property tax that would fund a mental health facility in East Baton Rouge Parish in an effort to keep the mentally ill and drug-addicted from being unnecessarily jailed or hosptialized.

Councilwoman Tara Wicker took the first step Thursday, adding an announcement to the council’s agenda for its March 8 meeting. The council will vote on the measure in April, and it will need seven votes if it’s going to appear on the October ballot.

The 1.5-mill property tax would fund the Bridge Center for Hope, a nonprofit created by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation to care for people with mental health and substance abuse issues. The money generated—around $6.1 million per year—from the tax would fund a mental health diversion center so those with mental illnesses will have a place to go besides jail or the emergency room if arrested.

