Metro Council agenda includes $7.5M wastewater project

The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council on Wednesday will consider spending $2.5 million to match $5 million from the state for a wastewater consolidation project.

“This project will provide wastewater collection and conveyance infrastructure to six areas currently serviced by local small-scale extended aeration treatment systems, which discharge to Bayou Manchac, an impaired waterbody,” according to a memo from Environmental Services Director Richard Speer.

The council also may adjust sewer usage fees. For example, a user within the city-parish that is not inside Baker or Zachary would pay a base rate of $26.46 per month for the first 3,000 gallons starting July 1, compared to $25.48 now.

The council will consider dedicating about $1.5 million for a 10,000-square-foot hurricane-safe room that doubles as a first responder training center to be shared by the Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and Emergency Medical Services.

The council last year approved the safe room project, which takes advantage of a $3.6 million federal grant. The bids came in over budget, and while more federal dollars are expected to be available later, MOHSEP is asking for more money now so construction can begin.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s office also is requesting authority to spend about $1.3 million in federal and state dollars to construct a public use taxiway at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport. Potential development to be served by the taxiway may include hangar space, office space and a vehicle parking lot, according to aviation director Mike Edwards.

The council meets Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall downtown.