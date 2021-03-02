Tuesday, March 2, 2021 BusinessInsider MESH wins Best in Show at Baton Rouge Addy awards By Holly Duchmann - March 2, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print Baton Rouge-based creative agency MESH was honored as Best in Show Overall at the annual American Advertising Awards, held last Saturday as a drive-in event at L’Auberge Casino Hotel. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $1.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in