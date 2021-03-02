MESH wins Best in Show at Baton Rouge Addy awards

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.

Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

Baton Rouge-based creative agency MESH was honored as Best in Show Overall at the annual American Advertising Awards, held last Saturday as a drive-in event at L’Auberge Casino Hotel.