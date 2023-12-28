Mergers and acquisitions hit their lowest level in a decade 

While a number of Baton Rouge companies made acquisitions this year, global merger and acquisition activity in 2023 fell 17% to $2.87 trillion—the lowest level in over a decade, according to London Stock Exchange Group data.

As Axios reports, a relatively slow M&A market can strain companies seeking growth or investment, and 2023’s tally was driven lower by economic worries and tight financing markets. The last time global M&A fell below $3 trillion was in 2013.

However, U.S. M&A outperformed the rest of the world, falling only 6% to $1.36 trillion. This was aided by a flurry of deals in late December, including the $15 billion deal for U.S. Steel and a $14 billion takeover of schizophrenia drugmaker Karuna Therapeutics. Read the full story.