Meet the LSU students who take care of Mike the Tiger

It’s a typical summer morning for Mike the Tiger. He’s resting on one of the rocks near his pool, attempting to stay cool underneath the scorching sun. It’s only 9 a.m., but the early hour doesn’t stop fans from peering inside his habitat. They pull out their phones to take photos of the on-campus celebrity.

Mike’s used to fans chanting his name all day, in hopes that he’ll stride past them—or even just give a small glance in their direction. But there are two people who don’t have to try hard to get the tiger’s attention: Amelia Talbot and Erin Guillory, Mike’s student caretakers.

The moment the LSU veterinary medicine students approach his habitat, Mike locks eyes and strides toward them. He emits loud chuffs—a tiger’s vocal sign of trust. He briefly presses his head against the window, as if trying to break the barrier that separates them.

Being a caretaker for Mike is a two-year, 365-day-a-year commitment. While completing the required phases of veterinarian school—lectures, labs, externships and caring for patients in the hospital—the students work as a team to ensure Mike gets his needs met each day.

In the morning, Talbot and Guillory check his demeanor and what he ate the night before. Afterward, they clean Mike’s habitat before releasing him back into it.

At night, they evaluate his overall mood and health, then feed him.

It’s a coveted job and a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Read the full story about Mike’s caretakers from the latest edition of 225 magazine.