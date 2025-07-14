Meet the 500: Craig Stevens, CEO of Genesis 360

Craig Stevens started small in 2011 by offering parking lot striping services. The retired Air Force captain has since grown Genesis 360 into a one-stop shop for an array of construction, building and ground maintenance, and IT services for commercial and federal clients across the U.S. In 2023, the executive was honored as SBA Veteran Champion of the Year and his company made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in the U.S. He is deeply involved in the community, serving on the boards of the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Foundation, LABI and the Joe Burrow Foundation. He’s also a graduate of Leadership Ascension, SBA’s Emerging Leaders Program and BRACs Drive Minority Business Accelerator.

PASSIONATE CAUSE

Eliminating childhood hunger. I’m a former board member of the Baton Rouge Food Bank.

PROFESSIONAL MOTTO

All things work out for my good.

DREAM DINNER COMPANIONS

Warren Buffet, to pick his brain on how to be the best management company. Jeff Bezos, on how to scale fast in the space I’m in.

STRATEGY FOR STAYING AHEAD OF DISRUPTION

Don’t just be the best at what we do, but be the only company to do what we do.

ADVICE TO MY YOUNGER SELF

Spend more time with family.

DO-OVER WISH

I wouldn’t allow myself to be pulled in so many directions.

BEST BUSINESS ADVICE RECEIVED

Be yourself. I stopped trying to emulate other businesspeople and chart my own path.

A BOOK THAT MADE A LASTING IMPRESSION

Scale: The Universal Laws of Growth, Innovation, Sustainability, and the Pace of Life in Organisms, Cities, Economies, and Companies. It taught me how to think differently.

MOST DIFFICULT BUSINESS CHALLENGE AND HOW I OVERCAME IT

Not hiring the right leaders. I fired them.

THIS WOULD MAKE THE CAPITAL REGION A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE OR DO BUSINESS

Lower crime and a better downtown

BIGGEST RISK TAKEN AND THE RESULT

Starting a business. The outcome is I’m able to be a blessing to so many people around the U.S.

MOST IMPORTANT CAREER LESSON

Grow revenue, manage costs and build a dream team.

HOW I PLAN TO TRANSFORM MY BUSINESS IN THE COMING YEAR

10X scale in revenue

NOT MANY PEOPLE KNOW

I’ve stepped foot in North Korea.

MOST UNUSUAL JOB

Selling aluminum cans and Coke bottles as a kid

FIRST SET OF WHEELS

A Ford Escort. It was a stick shift.

