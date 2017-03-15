Meet the 2017 Business Awards and Hall of Fame honorees

Honoring six Baton Rouge business leaders who define success and don’t know the meaning of the word quit

For 34 years, Business Report has been honoring leading professionals and companies in the Capital Region that distinguish themselves by not only succeeding in business, but also by giving back to the community and making our city a better place to live. This year’s honorees, as selected by a community panel of judges, are no exception.

In the following profiles, you’ll read about those who were unexpectedly called upon to lead their family businesses into the next generation—even though they may have had other plans. And you’ll also read about emerging business leaders who ignored the naysayers and persevered to build their own businesses from the bottom up. Along with telling their stories and spotlighting their accomplishments, all of this year’s honorees will be celebrated at a special event on March 16.

The Business Awards were launched in 1984 to pay tribute to remarkable individuals and companies in the Capital Region, and celebrate their many accomplishments. In 1993, Business Report partnered with Junior Achievement to present the awards and added a Hall of Fame category to recognize those with a lifetime of achievement. Here are the 2017 honorees: