Medicare and Social Security forecast to run short of money over in next decade

The financial safety nets millions of older Americans rely on—and millions more young people are counting on—will run short of money to pay full benefits within the next decade, the annual Social Security and Medicare trustees report released today warns.

Medicare, the government-sponsored health insurance that covers 65 million older and disabled people, will be unable to pay full benefits for inpatient hospital visits and nursing home stays by 2031, the report forecast. And just two years later, Social Security won’t have enough cash on hand to pay out full benefits to its 66 million retirees.

The report is another prod for politicians to address the fragile financial state of the social programs, which are only expected to get more expensive in the coming years as more Americans age into eligibility for them.

“The Trustees continue to recommend that Congress address the projected trust fund shortfalls in a timely fashion to phase in necessary changes gradually,” says Kilolo Kijakazi, acting commissioner of Social Security.

Friday’s report is a mix of good and bad news: The forecast go-broke date for Medicare was moved back three years—last year’s report predicted the government wouldn’t have enough money to start paying those benefits in 2028. But the date for Social Security’s trust was moved up one year.

On its current track, Medicare would be able to cover only 89% of costs for patients’ hospital visits, nursing home stays and home health care starting in 2031. The date was pushed back, in part, because health care spending has not rebounded in the way trustees expected as the COVID-19 pandemic has faded. Trustees said part of that could be that the country’s most vulnerable and sickest were among the roughly 1.1 million Americans who died from the virus.

Social Security is in worse shape with the fund predicted to cover only 77% of benefits starting in 2033. Not enough money is coming in to sustain the fund. Inflation and economic output are driving some of the fund’s troubles. And, income inequality poses another problem for the fund: There’s been a faster uptick in incomes for the country’s wealthiest, but slower-than-expected growth for low-income earners, meaning the government is not collecting as much tax revenue as it expected from much of the population. Read the full story.