Medicaid imbalance in Louisiana between home-based care and politically strong nursing homes

FUNDING DISPARITY: Michelle Alletto, deputy secretary at the Louisiana Department of Health, says steps are being taken to get more Medicaid dollars for home-care patients while also cracking down on those in the nursing home industry for inaccurate cost reporting. (Photo by Don Kadair)

Bruce Blaney has little choice but to bite the hand that feeds him. Even though the agencies he represents receive much of their funding from the state, a persistent backlog of some 31,000 Medicaid applicants seeking home-based care has turned him into a very vocal critic.

As coordinator of the Louisiana Supported Living Network, Blaney says the vast majority of Medicaid dollars continues to be funneled from the Louisiana Department of Health to the state’s nursing homes—despite statistics showing a growing demand for home- and community-based care. Blaney’s group was organized in 1998 to represent more than 300 in-home support providers and advocates—all licensed, inspected and funded by LDH.

“What we’re seeing is this incredible inflation in rates, despite a 25 percent vacancy rate in the nursing homes and a waiting list for home health care,” he says. “A free market guy would be appalled. Demand is having no

effect on supply.”

A November report by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office seems to support Blaney’s claim. The report says LDH payments to the approximate 260 private Medicaid nursing facilities in Louisiana increased 54% from 2006 to 2016, while occupancy rates increased by less than 1%. During that time period, nursing facilities received $8.7 billion in Medicaid payments.

Part of the reason is that while other states typically count Medicaid residents in their cost calculations, Louisiana also includes Medicare and private insurance residents, thereby driving up the payment rate. The legislative auditor found that the state could have saved $19.6 million in 2016 had it changed the formula.

“Across the country we have had this issue of an imbalance, with dollars going to nursing home care versus care at home,” says Warren Hebert, chief executive officer of the Homecare Association of Louisiana in Lafayette. “In Louisiana, we had begun to move toward a more balanced system, but that essentially turned back in the opposite direction a few years ago.”

Despite these consistent increases in funding, the Louisiana nursing home industry’s national ranking is dismally low, according to AARP. The association’s 2017 long-term care scorecard ranks Louisiana 49th for residents with pressure sores, 50th for the percent of residents who are hospitalized and 51st for residents receiving antipsychotic medications.

Mark Berger, executive director of the Louisiana Nursing Home Association, disagrees with the legislative auditor’s conclusions, saying the increases in Medicaid funding were needed to keep up with costs. “Certainly, as with all professions, the costs to do business for nursing facilities have increased over the past 10 years,” Berger says in a prepared statement. “However, the nursing facility program has grown at a slower pace than the total Medicaid program for the same time frame.

“… Currently, Louisiana has the fourth-lowest reimbursement rate, while serving a portion of the country’s sickest population,” he adds. “Adequate funding to provide the best quality care for our residents will always be a challenge to our profession, but we are sensitive to the harsh realities of the state budget.”

Berger also takes issue with the AARP ranking, saying it gives a myopic view of the industry by evaluating only a handful of quality-based criteria. “A more accurate assessment would look at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ long-stay and short-stay quality measures, which are established and monitored by the federal government and are standardized across the country,” Berger goes on to say in his statement. “Louisiana’s facilities outperform the national average on nine of the 15 CMS quality measures and are within 1 to 3 percent of the national average for the remaining six measures.”

Louisiana AARP’s Director of Advocacy Andrew Muhl admits that one of his association’s biggest priorities is to make it easier for its 477,000 Louisiana members to live in their homes and communities. “The demand is there,” he says. “That’s evidenced by the 31,000 people who are on the waiting list and by the surveys that we’ve done. Some 90 percent of people that we surveyed here in Louisiana want to stay at home rather than a nursing facility. That’s not just AARP members but registered voters over the age of 40 across all ideologies and demographics.”

The home- and community-based services provided through Medicaid are intended for low-income individuals with age-related infirmities or other disabilities. Blaney says some state residents have been on the Medicaid waiting list for nearly 10 years, getting by in the meantime through other means, such as support from the Council on Aging.

“You have people who are in real need and they’re willing to wait for years to avoid an institutionalized setting,” he adds. “Nationally, the trend is moving toward home- and community-based services. Louisiana is actually going in the opposite direction. We are putting the majority of our funding into nursing homes, so the state is choosing to make the most expensive form of long term care the primary option.”

Michelle Alletto, LDH deputy secretary, says she’s keenly aware of the Medicaid backlog and is taking steps to whittle the number down. As a direct response to the legislative auditor’s findings, she plans to more consistently penalize the nursing home industry and other health care providers for inaccurate Medicaid cost reporting, as well as conduct more frequent audits.

Legislative approach

Striving to bring the funding model into balance, home health care advocates have recently found some needed support in the state legislature. During the 2017 regular session, the House of Representatives overwhelming supported House Resolution 224, sponsored by Reps. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge, and Tony Bacala, R-Prairieville, which “urges and requests the Louisiana Department of Health and the commissioner of administration to issue a Request for Proposals or Request for Applications for the purpose of providing Managed Long Term Services and Supports (MLTSS).”

MLTSS refers to an increasingly popular arrangement between state Medicaid programs and managed care plans through which managed care plans receive “capitated” payments for home- and community-based services, and/or institutional-based services. As such, they would be paid a set amount for each enrolled person assigned to them, per period of time, whether or not that person seeks care.

Increasingly, states are using MLTSS as a strategy for expanding home- and community-based services, promoting community inclusion, ensuring quality and increasing efficiency.

Muhl says the MLTSS approach would improve the unbalanced long-term care system and quality of long-term services and supports, and could incentivize quality for all long-term services.

“From our vantage point, the people that we represent would get more choices offered to them under managed long term services, and that would help to re-balance our long-term care system,” he adds. “Managed care saves money. It’s the best way to address quality. It’s the best way to address choices, and it’s not going to destroy the nursing home industry. They’re going to continue to see growth in revenue due to all those statutory and constitutional protections.”

Fueling the debate

Troubled by the nursing home industry’s unhealthy national rankings, Alletto is developing a game plan for addressing some of the problem areas, in part by working with the developers of the AARP scorecard. One of her goals will be to identify residents who have been wrongly placed in an institutionalized setting—a prevalent problem identified in the ranking. “This is something that we’ve been very public about. We will continue to ensure that the people who end up in a nursing facility really do need that level of care.”

LDH is also targeting high-needs areas identified by AARP, such as the prevalence of pressure ulcers among nursing facility residents. In conjunction with LDH, a wound care expert at LSU Health Shreveport, Stan McCallon, is spearheading initiatives at facilities across the state to address the issue.

Nonetheless, LNHA’s Berg disagrees that the quality of care is as bad as depicted by AARP, saying that CMS data tells a more accurate, complimentary story.

“Louisiana’s nursing facilities outperform the national average on nine of the 15 CMS quality measures including, but not limited to, low numbers of residents who have major falls, residents who have urinary tract infections and residents who suffer from depression,” Berger says in a statement. “In the six remaining measures, Louisiana is within 1 to 3 percent of the national average. In 2017, 24 Louisiana nursing facilities were recipients of national quality awards by the American Health Care Association. Our commitment to quality is ongoing and we strive every day to give our residents the best nursing facility experience possible.

“Additionally, state and federal inspectors conduct vigorous, multi-day, on-site unannounced inspections at every nursing facility at least once in a nine-to-15-month time frame. Compared to the national averages of these inspections, Louisiana’s facilities have more than satisfactory results.”