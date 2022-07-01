Phelps Dunbar lands McGlinchey Stafford office managing partner

In a rare move for the Baton Rouge legal market, Baton Rouge office managing member Drew Patty is leaving his patents and intellectual property practice at McGlinchey Stafford to take up a position at Phelps Dunbar.

The new addition bolsters Phelps’ intellectual property practice, according to the law firm’s announcement about his hiring. Patty will join five partners in Phelp’s Baton Rouge IP practice and is bringing with him two lawyers and three paralegals or assistants from McGlinchey Stafford.

The job change is a move from one New Orleans-based firm with more than a dozen offices in North America to another New Orleans-based firm with more than a dozen offices, but, in the news release, Patty says Phelps offers him the opportunity to grow his practice. Patty frequently prosecutes U.S. and international patent, trademark and copyright applications as well as counsels clients on data privacy.

“Drew and his team bring valuable technical and legal expertise to our patent practice, enabling us to represent a broader range of clients in IP matters, especially in the petrochemical and specialty chemical industries within our regional footprint,” says patent partner Warner Delaune, in the news release.