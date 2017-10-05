McCandless quits Baton Rouge airport commission amid flap over new director search

Andrew McCandless has resigned from the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport Commission, which he served on for eight years and has chaired since February. He submitted his resignation Tuesday night, after the commission’s monthly meeting.

McCandless says he stepped down from the advisory body because he’s “looking to focus on other initiatives,” and also because “I didn’t think I was very effective in my role as chairman.”

He declines to elaborate. But earlier this fall, McCandless was outspoken about his frustration with the lack of a national search for a new airport director. Ralph Hennessy has been serving as interim director of the airport since January, when his longtime boss Anthony Marino retired after several decades.

