Mayor’s tax proposal includes many projects from failed Green Light II

As promised, Metro Council members got their first look this afternoon at the list of transportation and traffic control projects that would be funded by Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s proposed 5-mill property tax.

At their meeting this afternoon, council members are expected to introduce the proposed tax plan for debate next month. They will decide at the August meeting whether to put the millage on a November ballot.

Broome’s plan includes a list of 43 projects throughout the parish totaling an estimated $540.4 million, some $445.5 million of which would be paid for with money generated by the 20-year dedicated tax.

Of that total, $269 million would go to 23 construction projects to widen roads, build new connecting roads, make intersection improvements and extend turn lanes.

Another $100 million would go to seven corridor improvement projects that would include widening roads, adding sidewalks and bike paths, and synchronizing traffic signals.

Daily Report has the full story.