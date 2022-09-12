Mayor: EBR seeing less violent crime compared to last summer

East Baton Rouge Parish this summer saw declines in major categories of violent crime, which Mayor Sharon Weston Broome attributes at least in part to her administration’s community engagement efforts.

From May 27 through August 20, homicides were down 25% compared to the same period last year, Broome told the Baton Rouge Press Club today. Stabbings decreased 51%, robberies dipped 12% and sexual offenses declined 6%, she says, while calls to the Baton Rouge Police Department for service are down 6% year to date.

“Intensive community engagement is having a positive impact on violence in our community,” Broome says.

Broome touts her administration’s “Summer of Hope” initiative for helping to reduce violence, which typically spikes during the summer. The program involved outreach and events in high-risk neighborhoods, and the mayor says she plans to continue the effort in some form now that summer is almost over.

Police officers have received raises totaling 13% over the past two years, she noted, adding that $10 million has been invested in technology and training for law enforcement.

While the number of homicides in the city-parish is down compared to last year, it remains on 2020’s record-setting pace, according to The Advocate. However, Broome says crime has not been a detriment for her administration’s economic development efforts, adding that leaders of companies considering investing in Baton Rouge have not been raising many concerns about crime.

“My phone continues to ring,” she says.