Mayor Broome appoints a new chief of staff

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome today announced the appointment of Julie Baxter Payer, who most recently served as deputy secretary of the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs, as her chief of staff.

Payer led a team of 850 employees and managed a $90 million budget during her tenure at LDVA, according to a statement from the mayor’s office. She also served as deputy chief of staff for former Gov. John Bel Edwards and once worked as an investigative reporter.

Payer takes over for Dante Bidwell, who had been serving as chief of staff since the summer of 2022 and was appointed as chief administrative officer last week.

The chief of staff role was not the only senior-level vacancy in Mayor Broome’s administration to be filled today. Trina Carolina Hall has been appointed assistant chief administrative officer over public works.

Hall, who is the first African American woman to occupy the position, has served as Baton Rouge’s assistant public works director since 2014. In that role, she led financial and management matters for all six of the city-parish’s public works departments. She has also held leadership positions in accounting at several Fortune 500 companies including Emerson Electric, IKON Office Solutions and The Shaw Group.