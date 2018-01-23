Matherne’s Market to anchor LSU Nicholson Gateway Project

Matherne’s Market will be the new retail anchor tenant of LSU’s Nicholson Gateway Project, a mixed-use development of student housing, restaurant and retail space currently under construction on a 28-acre site on Nicholson Drive, between West Chimes Street and Skip Bertman Drive.

The new 17,000-square foot market will be similar in size and merchandise mix to Matherne’s downtown location, which opened in December 2014 on the ground floor of 440 on Third with an emphasis on fresh and prepared foods, and specialty items.

“We kind of felt like this would fit our new format, like we did downtown,” says Ernie Matherne, who, with his son, Tony, will own the new store. “We’ve decided in the future we would do these smaller format, fresh and specialty type operations, and this fit well.”

Daily Report has the full story.