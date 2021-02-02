Mary Bird Perkins, NeuroMedical Center form research partnership

The Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and The NeuroMedical Center have entered into a new research agreement that will begin with the launch of a clinical trial for newly diagnosed glioblastoma, or GBM, patients.

GBM is an aggressive type of cancer that begins in the brain, with approximately 12,000 cases diagnosed in the U.S. each year. Sponsored by Novocure, the global phase-three clinical trial, called TRIDENT, will test the potential survival benefit of using Optune—a wearable, portable treatment with electrical fields—simultaneously with radiation therapy.

As part of the agreement, The NeuroMedical Center will also become members of Mary Bird Perkins’ National Cancer Institute Community Oncology Research Program, which aims to recruit more minorities and other underserved populations to cancer studies.

TRIDENT marks the first of many brain cancer-related studies that will be made possible by the research partnership. But it’s not the first time the two health care institutions have joined forces.

They worked together to bring the Gamma Knife Icon to the Mary Bird Perkins-OLOL Cancer Center several years ago, allowing for the use of noninvasive technology to treat cancerous and noncancerous brain tumors, as well as other neurological disorders.

Mary Bird Perkins President and CEO Todd Stevens and NeuroMedical Center CEO Benjamin Boudreaux say the organizations will be investigating other clinical trial programs, services and technologies.