Marcelle, other officials defend embattled Council on Aging director

File photo

As controversy grows over the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging and its leadership, state Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, led a group of more than two dozen elected officials and senior citizens today on the steps of City Hall in a show of support for the agency and its embattled executive director, Tasha Clark-Amar.

Last week, Metro Council members Buddy Amoroso and Dwight Hudson called for Clark-Amar’s resignation after reports surfaced that she is embroiled in litigation with the family of an elderly woman, since deceased, who was served by the Council on Aging. According to court documents, a member of the COA board of directors drew up the woman’s will, and Clark-Amar named herself executor of the woman’s estate, a service for which she is attempting to pay herself $500 a month from the estate for the next 20 years.

Marcelle, who is also a member of the COA board of directors, declined to address the fresh accusations against Clark-Amar. Rather, she said, the purpose of the press conference was to defend the COA against a litany of criticisms that have come to light since voters last fall approved a property tax that will generate some $8 million a year for the agency for the next decade.

Daily Report has the full story.