Wednesday, February 9, 2022 BusinessInsider Many employees would rather remain with company in a different role than quit By Julia-Claire Evans - February 9, 2022 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print (iStock) Many employees would rather remain with their company in a different position than quit Already a subscriber? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $0.89 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in