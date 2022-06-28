Majority of small business owners confident they can survive another downturn

Maybe it’s partially due to the roller-coaster ride that businesses have been on for the past two and a half years, but a recent study found that a majority of small businesses feel equipped to handle whatever comes next.

As Inc. reports, the study by financial technology company Kabbage found that while 83 percent of small businesses expressed concern about an inbound economic recession, 80 percent of the surveyed 550 respondents across 13 industries say they are confident in their chances of enduring one.

According to Kabbage, the two core reasons behind respondents’ confidence are that the pandemic and its fallout led businesses to raise prices and that small business owners have built brand equity, both of which provide stability moving forward. Read the full story.