LWC issued unemployment payments to people after their deaths

The Louisiana Workforce Commission issued more than $1 million in unemployment insurance payments to 374 deceased individuals between March 2020 and April 2021, according to a new report from the Louisiana legislative auditor.

The potentially improper payments represent 0.013% of the approximately $8.57 billion in unemployment benefits distributed by LWC during that time period.

According to the audit, while $629,091 of these potentially improper payments could not have been prevented, $337,007 of the payments should have been prevented by LWC’s current controls, and $123,194 could have been prevented if LWC conducted a weekly match with the Louisiana Department of Health’s death data.

Although LWC could not prevent all of the payments from being made, it can attempt to recover all of the potentially improper payments.

In response to the audit’s findings, LWC says it is working to update its controls and is taking steps to recoup any improper payments. See the report.