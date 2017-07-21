Luxury apartments going vertical near Juban Crossing

A photo of a hard hat and architectural plans (Photo illustration courtesy of iStockphoto).

A development group is bringing a new, $25 million luxury apartment complex to Denham Springs near Juban Crossing, with construction set to begin in the coming weeks.

Baton Rouge-based CST Land Developers is developing the 144-unit project, which will be called The Palms at Juban Lakes. The 16-acre site is on Buddy Ellis Road, around a mile from the Juban interchange, nestled between two other apartment complexes developed by CST: the Crossing Apartments and the Village at Juban Lakes.

“The demographics are very positive, the area is growing very fast and there’s the Juban Crossing shopping center right across the road,” CST Principal Tom Delahaye says. “We’ve had success with all the complexes there.”