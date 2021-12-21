Spiking lumber costs drive up home construction costs

After spiking earlier in the year and then stabilizing for a few months, lumber prices are going up again.

Higher costs for materials and long waits to get building supplies help explain why prices are rising and the number of available houses in the Capital Region is falling, says Karen Zito, president and CEO of the Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge.

For example, in East Baton Rouge Parish, the number of homes for sale was down almost 46% in November compared to November 2020, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors.

“We need inventory,” Zito says. “The demand is outpacing the supply.”

Rising lumber prices in 2020 and early 2021 caused the average price of a new single-family home to increase by almost $30,000, she says. The latest framing lumber prices are down significantly from their peak in May but are trending up again.

Simple supply and demand is the main driver, though tariffs on the Canadian lumber that comprises about one-third of lumber used in local construction have contributed to the increase, Zito says. The average price for a lumber package for a single house is up about 15% this month alone, she adds.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ latest Producer Price Index report: