LSU’s sports betting agreements shielded from public view

College campuses increasingly are striking deals with sports betting companies eager to promote their brands in stadiums, on radio broadcasts and on athletic department websites—places where they can be seen and heard by students. But the terms of those agreements are opaque despite the high-dollar and societal stakes.

LSU, Michigan State University and the University of Maryland have made their agreements through third-party companies, firms set up to sell sports sponsorships on behalf of the schools. That means the agreements can be shielded from public view; open records laws don’t apply to privately held companies.

That lack of transparency concerns gambling addiction experts and others already troubled by the impact of legalized sports betting on college campuses.

“Anytime that you can’t be transparent about something you’re doing, it probably indicates that there are some issues,” says Keith Whyte, executive director of the National Council on Problem Gambling. “These colleges should be very concerned about the impact of gambling addiction among especially underage students.”

As part of a four-month investigation into sports betting on college campuses, The Shirley Povich Center for Sports Journalism and the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at the University of Maryland sought contracts from LSU, Michigan State, University of Colorado, University of Denver and University of Maryland.

All but the University of Denver are public universities and therefore are subject to open records requests under public information laws.

Of the five schools with the most extensive ties to sports betting brands, only Colorado released its agreement in response to a public records request from the Povich and Howard centers. Most of the others replied that they did not have deals with sports betting companies.

Michigan State, Maryland and LSU are represented by sports marketing company Playfly Sports, the “marketing and multimedia rights holder for some of the most prestigious collegiate teams, high school state associations and sports venues across the country,” according to the company website.

Playfly did not respond to interview requests from the Povich and Howard centers. Like Learfield, another large sports marketing firm, Playfly represents high-profile college sports programs often selling sponsorship deals to become “official partners.”

LSU and Michigan State also declined requests for their agreements. LSU stated that the university is “not a custodian” of the contract. Read the full story.