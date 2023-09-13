LSU’s Reese and Dunne featured on ‘Sports Illustrated’ cover 

Just a few months after they were photographed for the magazine’s annual swimsuit edition, LSU athletes Olivia Dunne and Angel Reese grace the cover of Sports Illustrated’s October issue diving into how athletes are profiting off their name, image and likeness.

The edition focuses on what Sports Illustrated is calling Generation NIL,”the cohort of young athletes across the U.S. who are changing the business of college sports.”

Dunne, a gymnast, and Reese, a forward on the women’s basketball team, top the charts as female athletes with the largest NIL valuations.

See the Sports Illustrated cover story here, and read Business Report’s September cover story about the NIL revolution at LSU here.