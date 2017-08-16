LSU’s potential new live tiger mascot arrives on campus

Harvey, an 11-month-old tiger Florida, could become LSU's new live mascot. (Photo courtesy of LSU)

It’s move-in week at LSU—and not just for students.

While students are moving into their residence halls, LSU announced this afternoon that another new prospective member of the LSU community is also moving in this week: a new live mascot.

The tiger, an 11-month-old male named “Harvey,” arrived on campus Tuesday and is currently being housed in the night house of the tiger habitat. LSU says the tiger must be quarantined in the night house for at least a week so that he can be observed by LSU veterinarians to ensure that he’s healthy and a good fit for LSU.

“If that occurs, he will be formally introduced as the new mascot,” reads a press release from LSU. “Until that time, he is not Mike VII.”

During the quarantine period, the tiger will not be on view to the public, with LSU saying his “overall health must come first.”

Harvey was donated to LSU from a sanctuary in Okeechobee, Florida. See a photo of him.