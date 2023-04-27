LSU’s Olivia Dunne becomes ‘Sports Illustrated’ swimsuit model 

Olivia Dunne, LSU’s most recognizable gymnast, can now add Sports Illustrated swimsuit model to her growing list of titles, which include All-American athlete, the NCAA’s highest-paid female athlete based on name, image and likeness deals, and SEC Championship finalist.

A junior at the university, Dunne’s total number of NIL deals are valued at more than $3 million. She was photographed in Puerto Rico for the magazine’s 2023 swimsuit edition, and while she is not a Baton Rouge native, she joins Brooks Nader as a Baton Rouge resident featured by SI.

See SI’s story about Dunne here.