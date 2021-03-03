Wednesday, March 3, 2021 BusinessInsider LSU yet to decide whether it will require COVID-19 vaccinations for students By Caitie Burkes - March 3, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print LSU Interim President Tom Galligan, right, demonstrates a pandemic appropriate greeting with an LSU parent. While LSU has yet to decide whether it will require students to get the COVID-19 vaccine, interest in receiving the shots on campus appears to be relatively high. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $1.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in