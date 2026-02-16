LSU–Woodside deal ties college sports to Louisiana’s LNG boom

LSU Athletics announced on Monday a multiyear partnership with Woodside Energy that will place the company’s logo on competition apparel across all 21 LSU varsity sports beginning with the 2026–27 season.

The agreement marks one of the first comprehensive jersey-patch partnerships in collegiate athletics.

Under the deal, Woodside becomes the “Official Legacy Partner” of LSU Athletics, with a logo designed to match the university’s traditional purple and gold branding. The partnership also includes prominent venue signage and marketing placements across LSU sports platforms.

LSU officials say the agreement reflects the evolving financial model of college athletics while emphasizing support for student-athletes and community engagement. Woodside Energy, a global energy company with offshore operations in Louisiana, broke ground on its $17.5 billion Louisiana LNG project, a massive production and export facility in Lake Charles, last September. The project has been touted as the largest foreign direct investment in Louisiana’s history.

In addition to branding rights, Woodside will serve as an official community partner, working with LSU to develop programs aimed at benefiting communities across the state. The partnership was facilitated by Playfly Sports, LSU’s multimedia rights holder.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Additional details of the deal are expected to be released in the coming weeks.