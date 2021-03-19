Friday, March 19, 2021 BusinessInsider LSU vet school gets $11M grant to create cancer research center By Daily Report Staff - March 19, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print The LSU School of Veterinary Medicine has received an $11 million grant to create a research center to develop more efficient cancer treatments. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $1.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in